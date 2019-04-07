EU deploys Election Observation Mission to Malawi

Following an invitation by the Malawian authorities, the European Union is deploying an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Malawi to observe the tripartite elections, with polling day on 21 May 2019. Reflecting the European Union’s long-term commitment to support democracy in the country, the EU already deployed EOMs to Malawi in 2004, 2009 and 2014, […]

