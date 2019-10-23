Alwihda Info
EU provides €40 million to boost sustainable fisheries and aquaculture in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


ACP-EU-FAO initiative to invest in value chains that stimulate inclusive growth, bolster food security and minimize impacts on the marine environment Today the [EU](https://europa.eu/european-union/index_en), the [African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP)](http://www.acp.int/) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) signed a €40 million, five-year programme… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/eu-provides-euro40-million-to-boost-sustainable-fis...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


