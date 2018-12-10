EY South Africa announces strategic partnership with black-owned auditing firm

EY (www.EY.com) is proud to announce a milestone strategic partnership with Motlanalo Chartered Accountants and Auditors Incorporated. The aim of the partnership is to enable the parties to leverage Motlanalo’s skills and knowledge, in tandem with them gaining access to EY’s global network of resources, integrated teams and auditing expertise. Motlanalo is a 100% black […]

EY (www.EY.com) is proud to announce a milestone strategic partnership with Motlanalo Chartered Accountants and Audi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...