East African bloc agrees to make regional trade cheaper, faster and simpler


13 Décembre 2018


Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, the United Republic of Tanzania, and Uganda agreed today to make trade between them and with other countries cheaper, faster and simpler in a significant boost for economic integration in East Africa and continental trade facilitation. Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, representatives of the nations – who are members of the East African […]

Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, the United Republic of Tanzania, and Uganda agreed today to make trade between them and with other countries...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



