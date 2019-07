Ebola Emergency: Humanitarian activities by Italy’s Cooperation service in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Upon the initiative of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, Italy pledged a further financial contribution of €300,000 at the Geneva Donor Conference to support the healthcare operations (medical treatment, immunisation and burials in “sanitised” conditions) carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the North Kivu and […]

