Ecobank Group’s Pan-African Banking Sandbox is Live

After a successful pilot run with select Fintechs in early 2020, the Pan-African Banking Sandbox of Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com) is now live and acessible, on request, to the African Fintech community. The Sandbox allows Fintechs to access Ecobank’s Application Programming Interface (APIs) for the development of innovative solutions. The Sandbox is a major milestone for […]

After a successful pilot run with select Fintechs in early 2020, the Pan-African Banking Sandbox of Ecobank Grou...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...