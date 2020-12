Ecobank Group wins Awards from EMEA Finance, The Banker and Global Finance

Leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank (https://www.Ecobank.com/), has won awards from EMEA Finance, The Banker and Global Finance. – Ecobank’s awards in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2020 includes the pan-African award for Financial Inclusion, and ‘Best Bank’ in Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Chad, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia and Mali. – The Banker’s Bank […]

Leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank (https://www.Ecobank.co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...