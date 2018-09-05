Ecobank Nigeria’s new Managing Director reconfirms Customer-Centricity in Ecobank’s Flagship Affiliate – Niger ia

Patrick Akin Akinwuntan, Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria (www.Ecobank.com), starts his new role today. The vastly experienced banking professional is passionate about bringing customer-friendly banking services to every household in Nigeria. This means that Nigerians can expect a more customer-friendly Ecobank as well as continued market-leading banking innovation that… Read more on […]

Patrick Akin Akinwuntan, Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecoba...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...