Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)’s Chinganya praises Sierra Leone for its commitment to Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) and ID issues

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is committed to supporting the mobilization of resources required to support the implementation of Sierra Leone’s strategic plan which aims to strengthen the country’s Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) and ID management system. This will make the system to function efficiently in supporting public administration, good governance and […]

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is committed to supporting the mobilization of resources r...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...