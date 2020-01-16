Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) announces the organisation of a Round Table in Brazzaville to develop Roads and Transport Sector


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The general secretariat of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) (http://www.CEEAC-ECCAS.org/), the governments of the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Chad are organizing a round table in Brazzaville (Congo) on 19 March 2020 with a view to finance a dozen projects […]

The general secretariat of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) (http:...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/01/2020

Tchad : le Rotary Club au plus près des couches sociales vulnérables

Tchad : le Rotary Club au plus près des couches sociales vulnérables

Tchad : l'AJPDET se félicite du rôle de la Fondation Grand coeur Tchad : l'AJPDET se félicite du rôle de la Fondation Grand coeur 16/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad-Cameroun : pont Yagoua-Bongor, réseau électrique interconnecté, les projets avancent

16/01/2020

Tchad : l'axe routier Massakory-Ngouri en phase de finition

16/01/2020

Tchad : le Rotary Club au plus près des couches sociales vulnérables

16/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la police déguerpit des populations à Diguel
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! 08/01/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar