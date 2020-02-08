Approximately 2.5 million children in Uganda live with some form of disability, hindering their access to education, health and employment and realizing their full potential; With the support of the Global Partnership for Education and the World Bank, the government has developed a policy to promote special needs and inclusive education to give every child […]
Approximately 2.5 million children in Uganda live with some form of disability, hindering their access to education, health and e...
Approximately 2.5 million children in Uganda live with some form of disability, hindering their access to education, health and e...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...