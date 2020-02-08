Approximately 2.5 million children in Uganda live with some form of disability, hindering their access to education, health and employment and realizing their full potential; With the support of the Global Partnership for Education and the World Bank, the government has developed a policy to promote special needs and inclusive education to give every child […]

Approximately 2.5 million children in Uganda live with some form of disability, hindering their access to education, health and e...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...