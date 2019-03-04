Egypt and U.S. unveil new groundwater system at Catacombs of Kom El-Shuqafa

In support of Egypt’s vital tourism industry, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger joined Minister of Antiquities Dr. Khaled El-Anany and Alexandria Governor Dr. Abdul Aziz Qansua to celebrate the completion of a groundwater lowering system at the Catacombs of Kom El-Shuqafa on Sunday, March 3. “This site has rich cultural significance and has the potential […]
In support of Egypt’s vital tourism industry, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger joined Minister of Antiquities Dr. Kh...
In support of Egypt’s vital tourism industry, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger joined Minister of Antiquities Dr. Kh...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...