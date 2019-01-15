Egypt hands over chairmanship of largest UN Block of Developing Countries to the State of Palestine

Egypt will hand over the chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China, the largest block of developing countries at the United Nations, to the State of Palestine at a ceremony scheduled to take place today in New York. A [resolution drafted by Egypt](https://undocs.org/en/A/73/L.5) and adopted by the General Assembly last year, gives the State […]

Egypt will hand over the chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China, the largest block of developing countries at the United Nations, to the State...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...