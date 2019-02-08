Egyptian President’s chairmanship must not undermine African Union’s commitment to human rights

Member states of the African Union must ensure that Egypt’s upcoming chairmanship does not undermine the continental body’s human rights mechanisms, said Amnesty International today. President Abdelfattah al-Sisi of Egypt will assume the position of the chairperson of the African Union on 10 February during its 32nd ordinary session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “During his […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...