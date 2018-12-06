Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Egyptian ministers and UK companies launch Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Leaders Forum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


4 December – Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait and Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat joined the British Ambassador in Egypt Sir Geoffrey Adams and UK Trade Envoy Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in welcoming leading international infrastructure finance experts at the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Leaders Forum. Industry experts of British companies Mott MacDonald, PwC and Pinsent Masons […]

4 December – Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait and Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat joined the Briti...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/12/2018

Abdelkerim Idriss Deby : "diverses crises empêchent le développement de la prospérité"

Abdelkerim Idriss Deby : "diverses crises empêchent le développement de la prospérité"

Tchad : plusieurs magistrats nommés dans les juridictions Tchad : plusieurs magistrats nommés dans les juridictions 05/12/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des inspecteurs nommés à l'IGE

06/12/2018

Tchad : décret de nominations à la gendarmerie nationale

06/12/2018

Tchad : le gouvernement fait le point sur le pilotage de l'audit des diplômes

06/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 04/12/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine

Etrangers malades : Le préfet doit verifier l’inexistance du traitement dans le pays d’origine

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.