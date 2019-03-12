Alwihda Info
Embassy Visit to Rod El Farag Water Treatment Plant Highlights U.S. Support for Clean Water for all Egyptians


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mars 2019


Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger and other U.S. Embassy representatives, including USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin and Senior Regional Agricultural Attache Mariano Beillard, visited Cairo’s main water treatment plant at Rod El Farag on March 12, 2019. In 1986, the U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), supported an $85 million expansion […]

