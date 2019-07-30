Emergency Assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in response to the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in the eastern part of the country

1. Today, July 29, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in response to the request from the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo following the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in the eastern part of the country. […]

