Emergency Relief Coordinator calls for additional funding to address Ethiopia’s humanitarian needs and promote durable solutions


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock called today for additional funding to support the Government-led response to Ethiopia’s displacement crisis and wider humanitarian needs. More than 8 million people in Ethiopia need food, shelter, medicine or other emergency assistance. Mr. Lowcock was speaking at the end of a two-day mission in […]

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



