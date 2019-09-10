Emergency Relief Coordinator calls for additional funding to address Ethiopia’s humanitarian needs and promote durable solutions

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock called today for additional funding to support the Government-led response to Ethiopia’s displacement crisis and wider humanitarian needs. More than 8 million people in Ethiopia need food, shelter, medicine or other emergency assistance. Mr. Lowcock was speaking at the end of a two-day mission in […]

