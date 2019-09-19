Enhancing the Contribution of Innovation, Youth and Leadership in Africa and the African Diaspora

“Young people – with their dynamism, their energy and their inherent understanding of our interconnected world – have much to teach us… I am convinced more than ever that any society that does not succeed in tapping into the energy and creativity of its youth will be left behind” – Kofi Annan While the world […]

“Young people – with their dynamism, their energy and their inherent understanding of our interconnected world – have much to teach us… I am convinced more than...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...