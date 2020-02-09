Enterprise Cup Round of 16 Review

Defending champions Kabras Sugar reached the Enterprise Cup quarterfinal with a 47-19 win over visiting Menengai Oilers as the tournament kicked off with action in the round of 16 stage on Saturday 8 February 2020. Joining the sugarmen in the last eight were last year’s losing finalists Resolution Impala Saracens who defeated Mean Machine 41-22 […]

