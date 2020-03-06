Entries are open for the 10th edition of the Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East (OSVP)

Monday 9 March will mark the opening of the 10th Orange Prize for Social Entrepreneurship in Africa and the Middle East. Until 5 June 2020, entrants will be able to upload their projects to the website https://startup.orange.com/, in the OSVP section. Awarded by Orange (www.Orange.com), this prize recognises technological projects with a positive impact that […]

Monday 9 March will mark the opening of the 10th Orange Prize for Social Entrepreneurship in Africa and the Middle East. Until ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...