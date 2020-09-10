Epazz DeskFlex is Experiencing Increased Growth in Europe and as a Result is Hiring Account Managers in Dublin, Ireland to Keep Up with the Global Demand for Desk Booking Software after COVID-19 Lockdowns

Epazz Inc. [DeskFlex](https://www.deskflex.com/) ([www.DeskFlex.com](http://www.deskflex.com/)) (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud business software provider, announced today that DeskFlex desk booking software is hiring more account managers as the company experiences more product requests, virtual demonstrations, and employee training on software navigation in Europe. DeskFlex is receiving calls… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/epazz-deskflex-is-experiencing-increased-growth-...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...