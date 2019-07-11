Equatorial Guinea: Dissolution of an NGO shows escalating crackdown on civil society

Authorities in Equatorial Guinea should immediately rescind their decision to dissolve a prominent civil society organization and allow human rights defenders and activists to work without fear of reprisals, Amnesty International said today. The country’s Minister of the Interior and Local Corporations published on 5 July, a decree revoking the authorization granted to the Center […]

