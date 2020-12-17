Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Equatorial Guinea Expects Increased Investment and Hydrocarbons Production in 2021


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Décembre 2020


As 2020 draws to a close, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (http://www.EquatorialOil.com/) is pleased to announce the conclusion of several meetings for the evaluation of the 2021 Work and Budget Programs pertaining to the development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea’s oil & gas fields. The meetings were held in the cities of Malabo […]

As 2020 draws to a close, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (http://www.EquatorialOil.com/...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter