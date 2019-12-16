Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Equatorial Guinea Pledges Continued Support to Foreign Operators in its Hydrocarbon Sector


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


New rules introduced by the Bank of Central African States has created a challenging environment for foreign investment into CFA union states; The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will continue to support foreign operators in its hydrocarbon sector; Equatorial Guinea continues to be proactive in encouraging foreign direct investment into the country. Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry […]

New rules introduced by the Bank of Central African States has created a challenging environment for for...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/12/2019

La CASAC exhorte les tchadiens à la consolidation et à la préservation de la paix

La CASAC exhorte les tchadiens à la consolidation et à la préservation de la paix

Tchad : "une performance satisfaisante reflétant l'engagement ferme des autorités" (FMI) Tchad : "une performance satisfaisante reflétant l'engagement ferme des autorités" (FMI) 15/12/2019

Populaires

Les chefs d'Etat du G5 Sahel rendent hommage au Niger

15/12/2019

Tchad : "une performance satisfaisante reflétant l'engagement ferme des autorités" (FMI)

15/12/2019

La CASAC exhorte les tchadiens à la consolidation et à la préservation de la paix

15/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
La CASAC exhorte les tchadiens à la consolidation et à la préservation de la paix
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/12/2019 - ​HYOMENI Paul Guy

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab 14/12/2019 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa