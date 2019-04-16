Equatorial Guinea: Presidential announcement a welcome step towards abolishing the death penalty

Reacting to the news that Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema will propose a draft law to abolish the death penalty, Marie-Evelyne Petrus Barry, Amnesty International West and Central Africa Director said: “This presidential announcement is a welcome move and, if the death penalty is abolished in Equatorial Guinea, the country will join more than […]

Reacting to the news that Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema will propose a draft law to abolish the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...