Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Equatorial Guinea: Presidential announcement a welcome step towards abolishing the death penalty


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Reacting to the news that Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema will propose a draft law to abolish the death penalty, Marie-Evelyne Petrus Barry, Amnesty International West and Central Africa Director said: “This presidential announcement is a welcome move and, if the death penalty is abolished in Equatorial Guinea, the country will join more than […]

Reacting to the news that Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema will propose a draft law to abolish the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/04/2019

Tchad : 7 soldats tués et 63 terroristes éliminés dans une attaque

Tchad : 7 soldats tués et 63 terroristes éliminés dans une attaque

Les tchadiens exemptés de visa pour les séjours au Togo Les tchadiens exemptés de visa pour les séjours au Togo 16/04/2019

Populaires

Le ministre de la Défense appelle "tous les tchadiens à la vigilance"

16/04/2019

Tchad : face à la pénurie de gaz, la pression s'accentue sur le Gouvernement

16/04/2019

Tchad : 7 soldats tués et 63 terroristes éliminés dans une attaque

16/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée

Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin Centrafrique : Khartoum, suite et fin 16/03/2019 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90