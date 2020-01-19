Equatorial Guinea Speeds Up Year of Investment Drive with Nigerian Investors

In line with its commitment to attract regional capital investment into the country, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, met with high-level Nigerian investors, bankers and financiers to discuss the opportunities offered by the country’s Year of Investment initiative. The delegation from Equatorial Guinea met with several Nigerian […]
