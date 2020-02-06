Equatorial Guinea agrees on $2M Solidarity Contribution to support China’s Fight Against Coronavirus

Equatorial Guinea’s Council of Ministers has agreed to support China’s fight against the coronavirus with a $2 million solidarity contribution this week. Chaired by H.E. President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the Council of Ministers expressed its deepest support and solidarity to the Chinese Government in their fight against the global outbreak. According to the latest updates, […]

