Equatorial Guinea and Major Oil and Gas Companies Sign Definitive Agreements for Monetization of Gas from the Alen Unit

Establishes the First Gas Hub of the Envisioned EG Gas Mega Hub; Sonagas increases stake at EGLNG Plant The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea executed the Definitive Agreements with the Alen Unit and respective Punta Europa Plant owners to monetize gas from the Alen […]

Establishes the First Gas Hub of the Envisioned EG Gas Mega Hub; Sonagas increases stake at EGLNG Plant The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons on behalf of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...