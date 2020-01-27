Alwihda Info
Equatorial Guinea joins support to Saudi Arabia’s readiness to react to Coronavirus’ impact on oil market


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Equatorial Guinea fully supports the statement of Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister made on Sunday, declaring that the Kingdom would be ready to react to any potential impact of the Coronavirus on the global oil market. Yesterday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy, expressed confidence over the Chinese authorities’ abilities to contain and eradicate […]

