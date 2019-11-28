Equatorial Guinea launches First Ever Corporate Social Responsibility Book

The publication highlights key achievements in corporate social responsibility projects within Equatorial Guinea’s oil and gas sector; notable projects include the Bioko Island Malaria Elimination Project, Bioko Biodiversity Protection Program and former Program for Education Development of Equatorial Guinea; the book was distributed during the 2nd Gas Exporting Countries Forum International Gas… Read more on […]

The publication highlights key achievements in corporate social responsibil...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...