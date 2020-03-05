Equatorial Guinea’s Moves Investment Conference to November in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment is adopting a new outreach strategy in light of the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) has decided to postpone the Africa Oil & Investment Forum (AOIF) and Exhibition planned on June 1st to November 25th and 26th, 2020. The AOIF is then […]

Equatorial Guinea’s Year of Investment is adopting a new outreach strategy in light of the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Min...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...