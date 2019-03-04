Equatorial Guinea to host African Development Bank’s 2019 Annual Meetings in Malabo

Equatorial Guinea will host the African Development Bank’s ([www.AfDB.org](http://www.afdb.org/)) next Annual Meetings in June 2019, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two parties. The Annual Meetings will take place from 11th to 14th June, 2019 in the country’s capital city, Malabo. “The Government and people of Equatorial Guinea are ready and […]

