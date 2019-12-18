Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ethiopia Hacks! 7.0


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon: “Digital Solutions to Elections-related Technology.” This was the seventh hackathon conducted by the U.S. Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! program. Ethiopia Hacks! is conducted in partnership with the Google Developers Group (GDG) and the Centre for Accelerated Women’s Economic Empowerment […]

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon: “Digital Solutions to Elections-related Techno...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/12/2019

Tchad : les travaux d’urbanisation de la ville de Pala entamés

Tchad : les travaux d’urbanisation de la ville de Pala entamés

Tchad-Soudan : un volume d'échanges inférieur au niveau requis entre les deux pays Tchad-Soudan : un volume d'échanges inférieur au niveau requis entre les deux pays 18/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décès de la journaliste Kadja Kana Grâce

18/12/2019

Tchad : la construction d'un canal de drainage fait des mécontents à N'Djamena

18/12/2019

Tchad : au moins 14 morts dans une attaque de Boko Haram au Lac

18/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Libye : un soutien de poids à l'armée d'Haftar
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/12/2019 - ​HYOMENI Paul Guy

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Cameroun : déclaration sur le projet de loi portant Code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées

Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab Tchad : "La détention arbitraire d'Ibedou, l'une des plus grandes injustices", Abdelmanane Khatab 14/12/2019 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa