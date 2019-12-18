Ethiopia Hacks! 7.0

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon: “Digital Solutions to Elections-related Technology.” This was the seventh hackathon conducted by the U.S. Embassy in a series of twelve under its Ethiopia Hacks! program. Ethiopia Hacks! is conducted in partnership with the Google Developers Group (GDG) and the Centre for Accelerated Women’s Economic Empowerment […]

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa conducted its latest hackathon: “Digital Solutions to Elections-related Techno...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...