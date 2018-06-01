Ethiopia: PM call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed: 31 May 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the phone this morning. She congratulated him on his recent appointment and said that the UK firmly supported his reform and reconciliation efforts. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Ahmed for the release of prisoners including British national […]

