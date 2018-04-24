Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Inaugurates High-Tech Satchmo Center

The U.S. Embassy will officially inaugurate a new engagement-focused facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology called the Satchmo Center, located inside the Embassy’s premises on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The Satchmo Center, whose primary purpose is to support engagement with Ethiopians on issues related to American culture, society and policies, is equipped with some of the […]

