Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Ethiopia and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to help families adapt to climate shocks in new multi-million dollar project


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Half a million of Ethiopia’s most vulnerable families are set to benefit from a new US$451 million project to increase their resilience to climate shocks in the country’s poorest regions. For more than two decades, climate change has placed a major stress on the Ethiopian economy and on people’s livelihoods. Most of the population of […]

Half a million of Ethiopia’s most vulnerable families are set to benefit from a new US$451 million project to increase their resilience to climate shock...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/11/2019

Tchad : une opération de vérification biométrique des réfugiés à l'Est

Tchad : une opération de vérification biométrique des réfugiés à l'Est

Tchad : Déby appelle à la coordination à l'ouverture de la Conférence des ambassadeurs Tchad : Déby appelle à la coordination à l'ouverture de la Conférence des ambassadeurs 19/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nominations à l'état-major général des armées

19/11/2019

Tchad : nomination de 5 conseillers au ministère de la défense

19/11/2019

Tchad : Déby appelle à la coordination à l'ouverture de la Conférence des ambassadeurs

19/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 addax relâchés dans leur enclos au Wadi Rimé
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 16/11/2019 - Mahamat Ramadane

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

La ZLECAF, une solution immédiate de désenclavement économique pour le Tchad

Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA Le rôle des médias dans la mise en oeuvre de l'accord de Khartoum et le processus démocratique en RCA 15/11/2019 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa