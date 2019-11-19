Ethiopia and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to help families adapt to climate shocks in new multi-million dollar project

Half a million of Ethiopia’s most vulnerable families are set to benefit from a new US$451 million project to increase their resilience to climate shocks in the country’s poorest regions. For more than two decades, climate change has placed a major stress on the Ethiopian economy and on people’s livelihoods. Most of the population of […]

