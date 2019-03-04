Ethiopia secures repatriation of remains of Emperor Tewodros II

The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in London welcomes and commends the unanimous decision by the Trustees of the National Army Museum to return locks of hair belonging to Ethiopia’s Emperor Tewodros II, which were removed by a member of the British Expeditionary Force led by Field Marshal Robert Cornelius Napier after […]

