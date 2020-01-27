European Investment Bank and UNICEF partner to help improve access to quality education and protect children from climate change

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and UNICEF today announced a new partnership aimed at increasing access to quality education and reducing the impact of climate change on children. Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by EIB Group President Werner Hoyer and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, the two institutions committed to jointly investing in […]

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and UNICEF today announced a new partnership aimed at increasing access to quality e...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...