European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone Celebrates A Colourful Europe Day 2019

To celebrate the power of unity, cooperation and dialogue in Europe and around the world, more than 400 guests happily joined in the celebration of Europe Day 2019 at a reception held at Sierra Lighthouse. The EU Delegation had prepared a video for the occasion with messages on EU in Sierra Leone, which was projected […]

To celebrate the power of unity, cooperation and dialogue in Europe and around the world, more than 400 guests happily joined in the celebration of Europe Day 2019 at a ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...