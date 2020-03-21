European Union (EU) funding supports WFP’s lifesaving operation in Niger

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a €3.2 million (US$3.5m) contribution from the European Union, which will help provide lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by hunger and violence in Niger. EU funding enabled WFP to reach refugees, internally displaced people and host communities in the conflict-affected regions of Maradi, […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a €3.2 million (US$3.5m) contribution from the Europea...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...