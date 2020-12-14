Alwihda Info
European Union and African Union sign partnership to scale up preparedness for health emergencies


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Décembre 2020


The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched a new partnership initiative to strengthen the capacity of Africa CDC to prepare for and respond to public health threats in Africa. The four-year project, ‘EU for health security in Africa: European CDC for […]

