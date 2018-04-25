European Union and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) launch a photo book on the success story of reducing malnutrition in Ethiopia

Today, the European Union (EU) and UNICEF launched a photo book entitled “Ending malnutrition in Ethiopia – A SUCCESS STORY” which illustrates Ethiopia’s success story in ending malnutrition, through the voices, stories and images of Ethiopians. The nutrition photo book launch and photo exhibition held in the presence of Dr Abreham Alano, Head of the […]

Today, the European Union (EU) and UNICEF launched a photo book entitled “Ending malnutrition in Ethiopia – A SUCCESS STORY...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...