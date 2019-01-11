Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

‘Everyone must be on board’ for peace in Central African Republic: UN’s Lacroix


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


“Now there is a path, it is the path of dialogue. There is a date to start this dialogue, it’s 24 January,” said the head of the Department of Peace Operations (DPO), speaking to reporters in the capital Bangui. “There is an organization…which will convene and organize these discussions in Khartoum, it is the African […]

“Now there is a path, it is the path of dialogue. There is a date to start this dialogue, it’s 24 January,” said the head of the Department of Peace Operatio...

