Exclusive: One Planet Summit showcases Africa’s role against climate change (from Maria Macharia)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


From Maria Macharia While Africa is responsible for merely 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, 65 percent of the continent’s estimated population of 1,3 billion people is considered to be directly impacted by climate change. It is against the backdrop of this irony that global leaders, entrepreneurs, international organizations, and civil society meet in […]

