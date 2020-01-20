Executive appointment: Tarek El Nahas to join Mashreq as Head of International Banking

Mashreq (https://www.Mashreqbank.com/), one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Tarek El Nahas as its new Head of International Banking Group. Tarek spent 25 years at Citibank, most recently as the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for North Africa, Egypt and Levant, managing teams across 6 countries in the MENA region. […]

