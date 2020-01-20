Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Executive appointment: Tarek El Nahas to join Mashreq as Head of International Banking


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Mashreq (https://www.Mashreqbank.com/), one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Tarek El Nahas as its new Head of International Banking Group. Tarek spent 25 years at Citibank, most recently as the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for North Africa, Egypt and Levant, managing teams across 6 countries in the MENA region. […]

Mashreq (https://www.Mashreqbank.com/), one of the leading financial institutions in the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/01/2020

Tchad : à l'Est, l'heure du bilan après la fin de l'état d'urgence

Tchad : à l'Est, l'heure du bilan après la fin de l'état d'urgence

Tchad : A Kerfi, un paysage fascinant Tchad : A Kerfi, un paysage fascinant 19/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : les médecins réclament de meilleures conditions de travail

19/01/2020

Tchad : A Kerfi, un paysage fascinant

19/01/2020

Tchad : à Moundou, la STE bancarise les paiements pour éviter les déperditions

19/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Moundou, la STE bancarise les paiements pour éviter les déperditions
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL) 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 18/01/2020 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

Un synonyme “ECO” au FCFA : un grand handicap au développement

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique ​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar