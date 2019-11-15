Alwihda Info
Experts Review New United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Report on Role of Cities in Domestic Resource Mobilization


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Novembre 2019


Senior government officials and experts are gathered in Addis Ababa for an Economic Commission for Africa Expert Group Meeting to review the ECA’s new report on the State of Urbanization in Africa: The Role of Cities in Domestic Resource Mobilization. The two-day review meeting is being led by the Urbanization Section of the Gender, Poverty […]

