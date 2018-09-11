Experts define sustainable packaging priorities for Africa

Food losses and waste are an enormous drain on natural resources. Roughly one-third of the annual food produced globally for human consumption — approximately 1.3 billion tonnes — is lost or wasted. These losses are particularly unfortunate in Africa where approximately 20 percent of the population is undernourished. Appropriate packaging has a significant impact in […]

