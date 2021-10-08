Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Expo held in Wuzhen offers a glimpse into future digital life


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 8 Octobre 2021

By deeply integrating 5G technology, autonomous driving, and photovoltaic system, the smart mining project can make mining production activities more intelligent and efficient and reduce manual labor.


By Zhang Cong, Zhang Yuannan, People’s Daily

Visitors learn about a 5G-powered smart transportation solution at the Light of Internet Expo of the 2021 World Internet Conference (WIC) held in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang province, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/People’s Daily Online)
Visitors learn about a 5G-powered smart transportation solution at the Light of Internet Expo of the 2021 World Internet Conference (WIC) held in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang province, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Zhai Huiyong/People’s Daily Online)
The Light of Internet Expo of the 2021 World Internet Conference (WIC), which focused on cutting-edge technologies and digital transformation, was held in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang province, from Sept. 25 to 28.

Over 300 Chinese and foreign enterprises showcased their latest products and technologies in AI, big data, network security, and other fields at the event.

At the exhibition booth of Chinese tech giant Huawei, staff members showed visitors how to connect mobile phones to computers, TVs, sound equipment, and other devices at the same time with the company’s HarmonyOS next-generation operating system.

The operating system, which can enable fast connection and resource sharing between various smart terminals, was selected as one of the world-leading Internet scientific and technological achievements released during the 2021 WIC.

An unmanned vehicle displayed at the exhibition booth of Yutong, one of the world’s major bus and coach suppliers, caught the attention of many visitors. With a spacious interior, the vehicle provides passengers a good view of the surrounding environment. Besides the capacity for 360-degree environment perception, the vehicle can also perform functions including voice interaction, supercruise, and autonomous obstacle avoidance, lane changing, overtaking, and parking.

Beijing-based AI company RealAI displayed a deepfake content identification platform at the expo that can quickly, accurately, and automatically determine the authenticity of images and videos in multiple formats and of varying degrees of quality based on the third-generation AI technologies.

While bringing good changes to people’s life, AI technologies have also caused some problems. For example, deepfake technology can be easily abused in Internet fraud, false advertisement, and other illegal activities, according to a staff member of the company, explaining the reason behind the creation of the platform.

At the exhibition booth of ZTE Corporation, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, a female visitor made hand gestures of the Rock, Paper, Scissors game at three positions in front of a large screen. In a little while, she saw three of herself playing the game on the screen.

According to a staff member of ZTE Corporation, the technology can be applied in virtual production, thus lowering the threshold of high-quality filming and fueling digital transformation in the media industry.

Chinese tech giant Tencent exhibited at the expo a mini program on its social media platform WeChat. The mini program offers users a 360-degree view of nearly 300 Chinese cultural relics housed in museums worldwide. Similar cultural and creative products of the company drew the eyes of quite a number of visitors at its exhibition booth.

“Through the application of immersive technologies, we help users take virtual tours of the Palace Museum and the Mogao Grottoes and enjoy various precious cultural relics online.” said a staff member of the company at the expo.

Sugon, a leading enterprise in China’s information industry, brought a high-tech silicon cube immersion liquid-cooling computer to the expo.

Instead of traditional cooling methods, the computer has creatively adopted immersion liquid-cooling technology, which helps reduce energy consumption. It supports the application of AI, big data, and cloud computing and provides advanced computing power for scientific exploration and industrial upgrading, said an employee with the company, who added that the product has already been applied in weather forecasting and some other fields.

At the exhibition booth of China Telecom, a major telecommunication operator in China, visitors tried the cockpit of an electric excavator for 5G-powered smart mining, a realistic simulation of how drivers perform tasks remotely in mining areas.

By deeply integrating 5G technology, autonomous driving, and photovoltaic system, the smart mining project can make mining production activities more intelligent and efficient and reduce manual labor.

Usman, a Pakistani who serves as the general manager of an information technology company headquartered in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong province, was impressed by the expo.

Internet technology is being applied to all fields of economy and all sectors of society in China, bringing convenience to people and improving their quality of life, he said.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/10/2021

Tchad : la Fondation Maarif mise sur l'enseignement moral pour cette année scolaire

Tchad : la Fondation Maarif mise sur l'enseignement moral pour cette année scolaire

Tchad : un militaire tire sur un jeune à Pala Tchad : un militaire tire sur un jeune à Pala 07/10/2021

Populaires

Tchad : trois nominations à l'ONAJES

07/10/2021

Tchad : un militaire tire sur un jeune à Pala

07/10/2021

Tchad : une commission sécuritaire mixte déployée à N’Djamena

08/10/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/09/2021 - Olivier Noudjalbaye Dedingar, Expert technique et journaliste indépendant

Cameroun : l’enrichissement illicite préoccupe

Cameroun : l’enrichissement illicite préoccupe

Tchad : le dialogue national inclusif est-il nécessaire ? Tchad : le dialogue national inclusif est-il nécessaire ? 06/09/2021 - Martin Hidgé Ndouba

ANALYSE - 07/10/2021 - Ilyes Zouari, Président du CERMF (Centre d'étude et de réflexion sur le Monde francophone).

Richesse par habitant : après le Nigeria, la Côte d’Ivoire dépasse l’Angola

Richesse par habitant : après le Nigeria, la Côte d’Ivoire dépasse l’Angola

France : le Conseil d’Etat admet des captures d’écran anonymes comme éléments de preuve d’impossibilité de prendre rendez-vous en préfecture France : le Conseil d’Etat admet des captures d’écran anonymes comme éléments de preuve d’impossibilité de prendre rendez-vous en préfecture 06/10/2021 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 04/06/2021 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : suspendu de ses fonctions, le délégué de l'environnement du Salamat se défend

Tchad : suspendu de ses fonctions, le délégué de l'environnement du Salamat se défend

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter