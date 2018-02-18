Extension of the Dispatch Term of the International Peace Cooperation Corps in South Sudan

1. Japan has dispatched Headquarters staff personnel and Ground Self Defense Force engineering unit to UNMISS (United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan) since November 2011 and January 2012 respectively. Japan continues to dispatch 4 staff officers (Logistics, Intelligence, Engineer, and Air Operations) to the Mission. South Sudan gained independence in July 2011 […]

1. Japan has dispatched Headquarters staff personnel and Ground Self Defense Force engineering unit to UNMISS...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...